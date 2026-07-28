WEC 2026: Shifting Gears Amidst Gulf Tensions

The 2026 World Endurance Championship's last two rounds are relocated from Qatar and Bahrain to Spain and Italy due to regional tensions. The decision, prioritizing safety and logistical needs, impacts other motorsport events like Formula One, with future races similarly evaluated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:29 IST
WEC 2026: Shifting Gears Amidst Gulf Tensions
  • Country:
  • Spain

The final rounds of the 2026 World Endurance Championship (WEC) will no longer take place in Qatar and Bahrain. Instead, these events have been rescheduled in Spain and Italy due to the unrest in the Gulf region, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The much-awaited Qatar race, originally planned to commence on March 28 at the Lusail circuit, was postponed to October 24. It will now transform into the inaugural Six Hours of Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya on October 18, while Monza circuit in Italy will host the season finale on November 8, replacing Bahrain.

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have forced this significant change, explained WEC chief executive Frederic Lequien, citing the necessity for logistical adjustments. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, asserted the priority remains safety. The shake-up has ripple effects for other motorsport calendars, including Formula One, with Italy's Imola circuit possibly stepping in for canceled events.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026