WEC 2026: Shifting Gears Amidst Gulf Tensions

The final rounds of the 2026 World Endurance Championship (WEC) will no longer take place in Qatar and Bahrain. Instead, these events have been rescheduled in Spain and Italy due to the unrest in the Gulf region, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The much-awaited Qatar race, originally planned to commence on March 28 at the Lusail circuit, was postponed to October 24. It will now transform into the inaugural Six Hours of Barcelona at the Circuit de Catalunya on October 18, while Monza circuit in Italy will host the season finale on November 8, replacing Bahrain.

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have forced this significant change, explained WEC chief executive Frederic Lequien, citing the necessity for logistical adjustments. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, asserted the priority remains safety. The shake-up has ripple effects for other motorsport calendars, including Formula One, with Italy's Imola circuit possibly stepping in for canceled events.