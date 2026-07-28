China's Strategic Soybean Auction: A Game Changer in Global Trade

In a strategic maneuver to accommodate incoming U.S. soybeans, China's Sinograin is poised to auction around half a million metric tons of imported soybeans this Friday. This move signifies the first auction of this magnitude since January.

The auction, slated for 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT), will present 504,000 metric tons from the 2022-2025 harvests, according to the National Grain Trade Centre. Experts like Johnny Xiang from AgRadar Consulting suggest this auction is aimed at making room for the impending purchase of 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans.

Observers anticipate Sinograin will continue auctioning similar quantities weekly as Chinese buyers, who delayed their purchases due to previous trade tensions, now capitalize on improved relations following high-level meetings between U.S. and Chinese leaders. State traders, including COFCO, have already procured about 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans as part of China's commitment to meet its annual procurement targets through 2028.