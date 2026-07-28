Emergency Evacuations Following White Phosphorus Leak at U.S. Osan Air Base

Emergency evacuations were briefly ordered by South Korean authorities after a leak of white phosphorus at the U.S. Osan Air Base, located south of Seoul. The Safety Ministry confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The evacuation notice was lifted within 30 minutes as South Korean fire authorities and U.S. forces collaborated on decontamination efforts. No casualties were reported, according to Yonhap news agency.

The U.S. Osan Air Base stated that a 1,000-foot safety cordon was established "out of an abundance of caution" to protect both base personnel and the local population. The precise nature of the leak has yet to be confirmed by base officials.