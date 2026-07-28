Japan's Resilience: No Damage to Sendai Nuclear Plant Post-Quake

Japan's nuclear regulatory body has reported no damage or safety concerns at the Sendai nuclear power plant, following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the Kumamoto prefecture.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed the update via a post on X, an online platform. This news has alleviated fears of potential nuclear hazards in the region.

The IAEA stated that it will persist in monitoring the situation to ensure continued safety and transparency, highlighting Japan's robust infrastructure designed to withstand seismic events.