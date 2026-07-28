Sterling Stumbles Amid U.S. Dollar Surge and Oil Price Dip

Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar due to lower oil prices easing inflation concerns. Expectations of a U.S. rate hike bolstered the dollar, while hopes for resolution in the U.S.-Israeli war impacted oil. The Bank of England is expected to hold interest rates steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:34 IST
Sterling Stumbles Amid U.S. Dollar Surge and Oil Price Dip
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  • United States

The Sterling currency took a hit, falling to a more than three-week low against the dollar on Tuesday. This decline came as lower oil prices soothed inflation worries, amidst growing speculations of an upcoming U.S. interest rate hike. The pound was trading around $1.327, marking a 0.1% drop for the day, reaching levels not seen since early July.

Brent crude, an international oil benchmark, saw a 2.6% fall to $86.08 per barrel, continuing its descent from last week's peak above $100. This decrease came amidst optimistic talks about resolving tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, with U.S. President Donald Trump indicating positive dialogues with Tehran. Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year gilt fell by 3 basis points to 4.352%, highlighting the rate-sensitive market dynamics.

The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with market traders giving a nearly 40% likelihood to a 25-basis-point rate increase, up from previous forecasts. Observations from U.S. rate futures pointed to a 95% chance of a quarter-point hike by September. Matthew Ryan from Ebury noted that with September hikes priced in, significant boosts to the dollar through hawkish surprises could be minimal.

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