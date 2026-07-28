Sterling Stumbles Amid U.S. Dollar Surge and Oil Price Dip

The Sterling currency took a hit, falling to a more than three-week low against the dollar on Tuesday. This decline came as lower oil prices soothed inflation worries, amidst growing speculations of an upcoming U.S. interest rate hike. The pound was trading around $1.327, marking a 0.1% drop for the day, reaching levels not seen since early July.

Brent crude, an international oil benchmark, saw a 2.6% fall to $86.08 per barrel, continuing its descent from last week's peak above $100. This decrease came amidst optimistic talks about resolving tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, with U.S. President Donald Trump indicating positive dialogues with Tehran. Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year gilt fell by 3 basis points to 4.352%, highlighting the rate-sensitive market dynamics.

The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with market traders giving a nearly 40% likelihood to a 25-basis-point rate increase, up from previous forecasts. Observations from U.S. rate futures pointed to a 95% chance of a quarter-point hike by September. Matthew Ryan from Ebury noted that with September hikes priced in, significant boosts to the dollar through hawkish surprises could be minimal.