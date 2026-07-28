Resurgence of the Aussie Dollar: A Technical Rebound

The Australian dollar has exhibited a potential comeback against the Swiss franc, with a notable technical shift suggesting the end of a prolonged decline. After consistently losing ground since 2012, the Aussie has closed above a descending trendline, heading towards its 200-week moving average.

This upward momentum is partly fueled by the contrasting interest rate policies of the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Swiss National Bank. While Australia has been increasing rates, Switzerland has kept its rates near zero, reducing the franc's attractiveness. This divergence supported the Australian dollar's breakout from its previous stagnation around 0.56.

A close above the 200-week moving average could propel the Aussie towards 0.59 or higher, potentially targeting 0.6081-0.6099, May and July 2024 highs. However, failure to sustain this breakout could see a return to bearish trends, with support levels at 0.5540 and 0.5.