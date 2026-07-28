U.S. Trade Tariffs: Limited Economic Impact on Forced Labor Enforcement

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that President Trump's new tariffs on 60 trading partners, due to lax enforcement of forced labor bans, will likely not impact the economy. The tariffs are similar to recent global actions, targeting fewer countries. Plans for broader tariff investigations under Section 301 continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 04:58 IST
U.S. Trade Tariffs: Limited Economic Impact on Forced Labor Enforcement
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U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has stated that President Donald Trump's new tariffs on 60 trading partners for alleged lax enforcement of forced labor bans are unlikely to impact the economy.

Greer explained that the tariff rates of 10% or 12.5% are similar to recent global actions. The duties, part of the Section 301 measures, are imposed on fewer countries but cover 99.4% of U.S. imports.

The USTR is also conducting a broader tariff investigation targeting excess industrial capacity among 16 major trading partners, including China and the European Union, potentially leading to further tariffs.

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