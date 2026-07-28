Hedge Funds Surge Ahead Amid AI Boom, Setting Stage for Record Gains

Global hedge funds are on a remarkable path this year, fueled by an artificial intelligence boom, as they aim to surpass their 2025 returns. According to a Goldman Sachs report, first-half returns for these funds averaged 7%, comfortably exceeding the decade-long 4.1% average. Such gains were only surpassed in the COVID-induced market turbulence of 2020 and 2021, marking a consistent six-period streak of outperforming long-term averages.

Investors are showing increased interest in hedge funds, with a survey revealing almost half of hedge fund allocators plan to boost exposure in the latter half of 2026, as per Goldman's findings. The need for North-American-focused funds grew even as enthusiasm for ex-US strategies cooled. Hedge funds reported significant portfolio gains, with private capital investors leading at 8.8% returns, while major strategies attracted fresh capital, the first in five years.

The hedge fund industry's adaptive strategies in the face of interest rate volatility and the Iran conflict's economic uncertainties are notable. Particularly successful were equity long/short and stock-picking strategies in technology and media, which capitalized on market discrepancies. However, discretionary macro strategy funds faced challenges due to rate shifts, highlighting the complex market conditions fund managers navigate.