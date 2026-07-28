Hedge Funds Ride AI Wave to Blockbuster Returns

Hedge funds are set for another outstanding year as they surpass their 2025 returns thanks to an AI-driven performance boost. A Goldman Sachs report highlights that the first half of 2026 saw a 7% average return, driven by an equity market rally, increasing demand from investors, and remarkable stock-picking opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:30 IST
Hedge Funds Ride AI Wave to Blockbuster Returns
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Global hedge funds are experiencing a remarkable year, poised to outdo their 2025 gains, buoyed by an artificial intelligence surge that fueled first-half successes. This, according to a Goldman Sachs note revealed to Reuters, paints a promising picture for money managers across diverse investment tactics.

The first six months returned an impressive 7% on average for hedge funds, far exceeding the decade-long 4.1% norm, as per Goldman’s report. Only the pandemic-stricken years of 2020 and 2021 observed better outcomes. Notably, hedge funds thrived during an equity rally, overshadowing weaker fixed income returns, and sustaining outperformance streaks through consecutive half-year periods.

Investor interest in hedge funds has markedly grown, with allocators showcasing heightened capital inflow intentions. A Goldman survey highlighted that nearly half of the surveyed allocators plan to boost hedge fund investments in late 2026, setting new demand records within the sector and emphasizing hedge funds’ strong preference over other alternative assets.

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