Global Stock Markets Plunge Amid AI and Chipmaker Concerns

Global stocks hit a one-month low, driven by concerns over Chinese competition, the AI boom, and a potential U.S. interest rate hike. Asian chipmakers led the decline, as China began producing its own DUV lithography machines. European stocks outperformed due to positive earnings reports, but U.S. markets remain under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 17:53 IST
Global Stock Markets Plunge Amid AI and Chipmaker Concerns
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World stock markets witnessed a significant downturn, reaching a one-month low on Tuesday. A global selloff, particularly in chipmaker stocks, was fueled by concerns over competition from China and the implications of AI investments. The shadow of an impending U.S. interest rate hike further dampened investor sentiment.

Asian chipmakers took a substantial hit, with South Korea's KOSPI experiencing a severe decline of over 10%, marking its deepest monthly fall since the Asian financial crisis of 1997. Companies like SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics saw their shares plunge as the market pegged down the once soaring values driven by AI trends.

Despite some positive earnings propelling European stocks forward, the U.S. market faced challenges as technology giants continued to exhibit volatility. Meanwhile, commodities like Brent crude observed a drop amid geopolitical dynamics involving the U.S. and Iran. The financial markets remain vigilant, anticipating U.S. Federal Reserve's possible rate adjustments.

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