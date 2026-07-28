Safety Concerns Loom Over Boeing 737 MAX Seats

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has flagged potential safety issues with seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets, emphasizing the need for inspections to prevent injuries during emergencies. The directive targets 453 jets registered domestically, but international bodies often align with the FAA's mandates.

According to aviation firm IBA, there are around 2,300 active 737 MAX jets globally, with 823 in the U.S. The alert follows Boeing's production quality concerns disclosed in early 2024, notably after a door plug panel incident involving a new Alaska Air jet.

The urgency stems from improperly installed seat assemblies that could detach during turbulence or emergency situations. The inspection and rectification process is estimated to take two hours per seat assembly without needing additional parts, though simultaneous inspections could expedite the timeframe.