Inspection Alert: Boeing 737 MAX Jets Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sounded an alert on Monday regarding a potential safety hazard involving seats on Boeing 737 MAX jets registered in the U.S. The FAA stated that incorrectly installed seats might pose risks to passengers and crew during emergencies by either causing injuries or obstructing evacuation paths.

The agency issued a proposed airworthiness directive targeting 453 jets within U.S. jurisdiction, emphasizing the importance of inspections. Although the FAA's directives primarily apply to American airlines, international regulators typically follow suit. This directive emerges amidst Boeing's efforts to enhance production quality, spurred by past incidents that have revealed potential vulnerabilities.

Reports indicate issues with passenger seat assemblies, where they might disengage from seat tracks, exacerbating risks during high-pressure scenarios like turbulence or emergency landings. Boeing has already briefed operators about the situation and supports the FAA's move to make the guidance mandatory.