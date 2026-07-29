PBOC's Massive Cash Infusion: A Boost to China's Financial Stability
China's central bank injected 806.5 billion yuan through reverse repos to stabilize the financial system. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) utilized seven-day and overnight tenors to implement the operations. This move is part of a larger plan to inject 2.1 trillion yuan over several days.
- Country:
- China
The People's Bank of China recently executed a substantial cash infusion into the country's financial system, injecting 806.5 billion yuan through reverse repos. This injection aims to stabilize the banking ecosystem amid ongoing economic challenges.
In its statement, the PBOC detailed its strategy, lending 206.5 billion yuan using seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.40%. An additional 600 billion yuan was injected via the overnight tenor, yet the cost associated with this transaction remains undisclosed.
Marking a strategic financial maneuver, the PBOC had previously outlined plans for overnight reverse repo operations, spreading a total injection of 2.1 trillion yuan from late July into early August. This measure underscores the central bank's commitment to fortifying economic resilience.
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