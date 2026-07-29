Tensions Rise as U.S. Intercepts Iranian Missiles in Middle East Standoff
The U.S. military intercepted several ballistic missiles launched by Iran targeting American forces in the Middle East. Despite ongoing negotiations, President Trump has threatened renewed strikes if talks falter. The situation escalated following the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran on February 28, which led to Tehran's retaliatory strikes.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military confirmed on Tuesday the successful interception of multiple ballistic missiles launched by Iran. The rockets, directed at American forces stationed in the Middle East, were thwarted, as confirmed by U.S. Central Command.
According to Axios, a U.S. base in Jordan was the intended target of the Iranian missiles, which were ultimately intercepted. The U.S. Central Command press release described the launch as an attempted surprise attack, noting that all missiles were neutralized.
Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about 'good talks' with Iran. However, he warned of resuming military strikes if diplomatic efforts fail. The conflict, rooted in a February 28 assault by U.S. and Israeli forces, has seen a continuing cycle of retaliatory actions.