China Vows to Defend Its Research Institutions Against U.S. Sanctions

China's commerce ministry has pledged to protect its research institutions after the U.S. added several to a sanctions list, citing 'problematic activities.' Beijing has strongly opposed the move, calling it 'baseless smearing,' and demands the U.S. rectify the alleged errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 06:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 06:55 IST
China Vows to Defend Its Research Institutions Against U.S. Sanctions
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The Chinese commerce ministry announced its intention to take decisive action in defending its research institutions following their inclusion on a U.S. sanctions list. This move, described by the U.S. as a response to 'problematic activities,' targets several Chinese defense-related academies along with universities such as Fudan University.

In a strongly worded statement, Beijing expressed firm opposition to the sanctions, denouncing them as a 'baseless smearing' of Chinese research bodies. The ministry urged the United States to take steps to 'correct the mistakes' and remove the sanctions.

This development further strains the already tense U.S.-China relations, as China insists on the legitimate rights and interests of its institutions being safeguarded from unwarranted international interference.

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