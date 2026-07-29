Tragedy Strikes as 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Devastates Southern Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Kumamoto, a city in southern Japan, killing at least 13 people, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced. The government is in a race against time to rescue survivors trapped under the rubble.

Authorities are currently investigating an explosion in a shopping mall that occurred following the quake. Emergency services are focused on rescue operations and the full extent of the disaster remains uncertain. Local broadcaster NHK reported more than 20 mall workers unaccounted for.

Tremors caused significant infrastructural damage, knocking out electricity for thousands and rupturing roads. Over 260,000 people have been evacuated. With temperatures soaring, residents face additional risks. Major companies like Tokyo Electron and Honda have ceased operations while awaiting safety assurances.