China Urges UK for Fair Business Climate Amid Steel Nationalisation Concerns

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has voiced concerns over the United Kingdom's recent move to nationalise British Steel. In a phone conversation with UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Wang called for a business climate that supports Chinese firms.

The minister conveyed China's readiness to collaborate more closely, particularly in the areas of service trade, green transitions, and renewable energy sectors.

Wang urged the UK to adhere to international rules, reinforcing the need for a stable and fair business environment.