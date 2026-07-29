Global Shares Struggle Amid AI Valuation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty

Global shares attempted to rebound on Wednesday, hindered by investor anxiety stemming from sharp selloffs in Asia. Modest gains in Europe and the United States did little to ease nerves as concerns mount over AI valuation and intensifying competition from China.

Investors watch closely as tech giants Microsoft and Meta prepare to release their earnings reports, which must meet high expectations due to market volatility and skepticism regarding the AI cycle's durability. Negative sentiment persists, leading to significant declines in shares like SK Hynix despite strong financial results.

Meanwhile, the oil market's volatility and an anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision keep investors on edge. While rates are expected to hold steady, the prospect of future hikes remains, adding further complexity to an already uneasy global economic landscape.