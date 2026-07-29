Global Shares Struggle Amid AI Valuation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty

Amid concerns over AI valuations, global shares faltered with only slight gains in Europe and the U.S., following a steep selloff in Asia. Investor anxiety heightened over competition from China, as tech earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta awaited. Oil prices and Federal Reserve decisions also contributed to market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:18 IST
Global Shares Struggle Amid AI Valuation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty
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Global shares attempted to rebound on Wednesday, hindered by investor anxiety stemming from sharp selloffs in Asia. Modest gains in Europe and the United States did little to ease nerves as concerns mount over AI valuation and intensifying competition from China.

Investors watch closely as tech giants Microsoft and Meta prepare to release their earnings reports, which must meet high expectations due to market volatility and skepticism regarding the AI cycle's durability. Negative sentiment persists, leading to significant declines in shares like SK Hynix despite strong financial results.

Meanwhile, the oil market's volatility and an anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision keep investors on edge. While rates are expected to hold steady, the prospect of future hikes remains, adding further complexity to an already uneasy global economic landscape.

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