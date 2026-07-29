BMW's Strategic Downsizing Amid Global Automotive Shifts

BMW has revealed its decision to eliminate several thousand jobs in Germany by the end of 2027 through a voluntary redundancy program. This strategic move mirrors other German carmakers' actions in response to declining profits and subdued demand. The program, agreed upon with the works council, will affect BMW's administration and development divisions, but production roles remain untouched, according to a company spokesperson.

The Munich-based automotive group, which currently employs about 150,000 people worldwide, is projected to shrink its workforce by approximately 8,000 people. This comes amid industry-wide pressures, as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz also negotiate significant staff reductions due to challenges such as the expensive transition to electric vehicles and competitive pressures from China and U.S. trade policies.

BMW CEO Milan Nedeljkovic has highlighted the necessity for accelerated cost-cutting and adapting to the evolving automotive landscape. On the same day, at a workers' assembly in Munich, Nedeljkovic noted the transformation of industry rules and the need for BMW to remain profitable. The company's second-quarter financial report is anticipated on Thursday.