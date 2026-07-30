Market Turbulence: Fed’s Steady Rates Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Investment Scrutiny

U.S. stocks struggled as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, aligning with economists' expectations. However, recent tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices higher, leading to concerns about market stability.

Major indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq faced declines, while the Treasury yields fluctuated. The dollar weakened against other currencies amid ongoing uncertainties.

Investors are closely watching upcoming earnings reports from tech giants, questioning the sustainability of AI investments, as competition from China intensifies.