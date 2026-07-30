Meta's AI Ambitions Drive Gigantic Tech Spending Spree
Meta Platforms narrows its capital expenditure forecast, investing heavily in AI and data centers to compete in the technology sector and power AI-driven advertising. Meanwhile, regulatory and legal challenges threaten its financial performance, notably with privacy issues and youth social media concerns in the U.S. and Europe.
- Country:
- United States
Meta Platforms has refined its annual capital expenditure estimates as the company intensifies investments in AI and data center infrastructure. The firm's updated projection for 2026 capital expenditure now ranges between $130 billion and $145 billion, adjusting from its previous forecast.
The tech giant continues its strategic push in the AI sector, as short-video services like Reels strive to compete against TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Additionally, Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, leverage AI to enhance user engagement and advertising precision.
Big Tech's AI spending could exceed $700 billion this year, with Meta contributing significantly through projects like its rural Louisiana data center. However, Meta also faces scrutiny from investors regarding its AI expenditures and risks tied to its privacy-centric smart glasses.
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