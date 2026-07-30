Trump Praises Fed Chairman Pick Kevin Warsh

President Donald Trump expressed high praise for his selection of Kevin Warsh as the Federal Reserve chairman, describing him as brilliant and noting his excellent performance. The statement was made during a meeting with reporters at the Oval Office, highlighting Warsh's capabilities for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:04 IST
Trump Praises Fed Chairman Pick Kevin Warsh
Kevin Warsh
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has expressed his confidence in his choice for the Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh, calling him brilliant. Trump mentioned this during a session with reporters at the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The president didn't hold back his praise, describing Warsh's performance as fantastic and highlighting his capabilities for the position.

Kevin Warsh's selection has drawn significant attention, with Trump's comments underscoring the administration's satisfaction with his abilities to lead the Fed.

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