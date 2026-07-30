AI Stocks Dive as Wall Street Faces Rate Freeze and Tech Earnings Jitters

Wall Street faced a setback on Wednesday as stocks ended sharply lower following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady, affecting AI-centric technology shares ahead of major earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

The Federal Reserve's choice to maintain the benchmark interest rate within the 3.50%-3.75% range provoked dissent from three of the 12 Federal Open Market Committee members who favored a rate hike. The S&P 500 reached its lowest in a month, while the Nasdaq fell nearly 9% from its recent peak.

Despite most investors predicting unchanged rates, inflation pressures and rising energy prices have raised speculation about potential rate hikes in September, according to analysts like Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. Meanwhile, concerns linger over AI investment sustainability as companies like Microsoft and Meta prepare to report earnings.