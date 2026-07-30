Market Turbulence as Fed holds Rate Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stocks suffered further losses and interest-rate sensitive two-year Treasury yields decreased, while the dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday. This move followed a significant surge in oil prices triggered by renewed attacks across the Middle East.

The Fed's decision, which left the benchmark interest rate in the range of 3.50%-3.75%, had been anticipated. However, it faced dissent from three of the 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee who preferred a slight rate hike. The resurgence in oil prices, largely due to major airstrikes in the Middle East leading to further disruptions in global energy supplies, coincided with a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

As global markets remained in turmoil, investors continued questioning the enduring impact of AI investment booms. Concerns intensified after Meta's earnings fell short and as South Korea introduced new investment regulations in response to fluctuating AI sentiments. The pan-European STOXX 600 and Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 indices also experienced slight declines amidst this volatile landscape.