Microsoft's Historic Market Surge Amid Fed's Controversial Stance

Microsoft stock soared by 15.5%, boosting the U.S. stock market, as concerns over the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy caused a rise in 30-year Treasury yields. Investor speculation on Japanese yen intervention also highlighted the day's financial events, amid reports of strong earnings and AI cost pressures in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:15 IST
Microsoft's Historic Market Surge Amid Fed's Controversial Stance
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  • United States

In an impressive market rally, Microsoft stock surged by 15.5% on Thursday, leading the way for U.S. stocks as investors reacted to Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks regarding inflation control. Microsoft's robust growth in sales and cloud services, alongside anticipated capital expenditure reductions, added $450 billion in market value, marking the largest one-day increase in history.

Investors continue to grapple with rising AI costs, particularly in large tech firms. Despite strong earnings reports, firms like Alphabet and Tesla faced sell-offs due to negative cash flow, prompting skepticism about high stock valuations. The major U.S indexes witnessed gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite climbing significantly.

Meanwhile, the yen's unexpected strength spurred speculation of intervention by Japanese officials to stabilize its currency. The situation coincides with reports of continued tensions between the U.S. and Iran, pushing oil prices higher and influencing Treasury yields. As the market navigates these variables, investor attention remains fixed on the Federal Reserve's next decisions on rate adjustments.

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