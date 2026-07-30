World Bank Approves $750 Million to Support Ecuador's Economic Reforms

The World Bank Group has approved a $750 million budget support operation for Ecuador to help strengthen the country's economy, improve public finances and create more jobs through private sector-led growth.

The financing, provided by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), will support the Ecuadorian government's reform programme focused on maintaining macroeconomic stability, improving fiscal management and creating a stronger environment for investment.

The package is designed to make public spending more efficient, improve social transfer programmes, strengthen revenue management and enhance the country's ability to manage fiscal risks. It also supports reforms that encourage private investment, expand access to finance and improve the overall business climate.

Government seeks stronger economy and more opportunities

Ecuador's Minister of Economy and Finance, Sariha Moya, said the World Bank's support reflects international confidence in the country's economic direction. She said the financing reinforces Ecuador's efforts to promote investment, improve competitiveness and create more opportunities for its citizens through policies that encourage sustainable economic growth. The government has been pursuing reforms aimed at restoring fiscal discipline while creating conditions that attract both domestic and international investors.

Reforms expected to create more than 180,000 jobs

According to World Bank estimates, the reform programme supported by the new financing could generate more than 180,000 additional jobs by 2031. The initiative is expected to encourage the creation of better-paying formal employment while expanding access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The reforms are also expected to improve opportunities for young people and women by supporting private sector growth and business development.

The World Bank believes these measures will strengthen Ecuador's resilience to external economic shocks while laying the foundation for long-term economic expansion.

Focus on private sector growth and resilience

World Bank Director for Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, Ariel Yepez, said Ecuador has made important progress in restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding investor confidence. He noted that the new financing will deepen reforms that support formal employment, improve access to financing for businesses and strengthen the country's capacity to respond to global economic challenges.

By combining fiscal reforms with measures that encourage private investment, the programme aims to support sustainable growth while creating more inclusive economic opportunities across Ecuador.