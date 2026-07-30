Germany's Economy Shows Unexpected Growth in Q2

Germany's gross domestic product experienced a 0.2% growth in the second quarter of the year, surpassing analysts' expectations. Preliminary data from the national statistics office highlighted this economic resilience, as experts had predicted only a 0.1% increase. The figures provide a positive outlook amid challenging global economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 13:31 IST
Germany's Economy Shows Unexpected Growth in Q2
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's economy demonstrated unexpected resilience as the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics office on Thursday.

The figures surpassed analysts' predictions, as a Reuters poll had forecasted a more modest rise of 0.1%.

This growth provides a glimpse of optimism in the face of broader global economic challenges and potential uncertainties ahead.

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