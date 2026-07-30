Germany's Economy Shows Unexpected Growth in Q2
Germany's gross domestic product experienced a 0.2% growth in the second quarter of the year, surpassing analysts' expectations. Preliminary data from the national statistics office highlighted this economic resilience, as experts had predicted only a 0.1% increase. The figures provide a positive outlook amid challenging global economic conditions.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's economy demonstrated unexpected resilience as the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the second quarter of the year, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics office on Thursday.
The figures surpassed analysts' predictions, as a Reuters poll had forecasted a more modest rise of 0.1%.
This growth provides a glimpse of optimism in the face of broader global economic challenges and potential uncertainties ahead.