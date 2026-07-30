Germany's Economy Surprises with Higher GDP Growth

Germany's economy has exceeded expectations with a 0.2% growth in the second quarter, according to preliminary data released by the national statistics office.

This increment surpasses the 0.1% rise anticipated by analysts. The primary driver for this growth was an upswing in exports, offering a positive note amid a sluggish household consumption trend and a drop in capital investment from the previous quarter.

In a revision of past data, the German economy showed a stronger than initially reported growth of 0.4% for the first quarter, indicating a more robust start to the year than previously thought.