Iran Bolsters Air Defence with Chinese MANPADS: A Strategic Move Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran is preparing to reinforce its military capability by acquiring up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile systems. According to insiders, the deal worth $60-$70 million represents one of Tehran's largest efforts to enhance its air defences amidst continuous military tensions.

The contract with Hong Kong-based Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, which acts as an intermediary, includes the procurement of man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), specifically the QW-12 and FN-16 missiles. Despite the agreement, details regarding delivery schedules and other implementation specifics remain subject to change.

This development highlights Iran's strategy to strengthen its defence owing to the vulnerabilities exposed by recent conflicts with the U.S. and Israel. Portable air-defence systems are crucial as they can be rapidly deployed and redeployed, unlike fixed installations, providing essential defence against low-flying threats such as drones and aircraft.