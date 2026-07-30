Adidas Struggles Amid World Cup Boost as Profits Fall Short

Adidas shares suffered a dramatic fall, dropping over 17% in Frankfurt, after the company reported disappointing profit figures despite boosting sales projections on the back of the World Cup impact.

The sportswear giant's operating profit was weighed down by increased marketing spend—30% higher than the previous year's same period—primarily linked to World Cup campaigns. This expenditure went beyond analyst predictions, sparking investor concerns.

While Adidas witnessed significant foot traffic and sales momentum due to World Cup-related activities, increased competition from Nike and unfavorable market conditions tempered financial results, prompting Adidas to adjust its 2026 revenue outlook positively yet acknowledge current profitability challenges.