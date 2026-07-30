Dollar Gains Stealth Momentum Amid Global Market Uncertainty

The dollar strengthened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve maintained its policy interest rate, with implications from Iran conflict heightening market caution. Interest rate moves in the U.S. and Japan, coupled with fluctuating currency and commodity prices, reflect ongoing global financial instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:28 IST
Dollar Gains Stealth Momentum Amid Global Market Uncertainty
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  • United States

The U.S. dollar gained traction on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold its policy rate steady, leaving traders on edge about future monetary policy directions.

Global currencies fluctuated as the U.S. launched air strikes in Iran, prompting investors to seek safe havens. The euro fell to $1.1458, while the yen weakened slightly, trading at around 163.5 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, as the pound awaited a Bank of England decision, it held at $1.337, and the dollar index climbed 0.1% to 100.93. Market analysts are now focusing on upcoming data releases which may further influence financial markets globally.

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