Dollar Gains Stealth Momentum Amid Global Market Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar gained traction on Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold its policy rate steady, leaving traders on edge about future monetary policy directions.

Global currencies fluctuated as the U.S. launched air strikes in Iran, prompting investors to seek safe havens. The euro fell to $1.1458, while the yen weakened slightly, trading at around 163.5 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, as the pound awaited a Bank of England decision, it held at $1.337, and the dollar index climbed 0.1% to 100.93. Market analysts are now focusing on upcoming data releases which may further influence financial markets globally.