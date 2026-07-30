Fed Uncertainty and AI Spending Shake U.S. Stock Markets

U.S. stock index futures flattened after a sharp selloff triggered by Fed policy uncertainty. Microsoft's impressive forecast eased fears about AI spending. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 10%, influenced by poor cash-flow reports from tech giants. Traders braced for potential rate hikes amid conflicting Fed messages and key GDP data poised for release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:26 IST
Fed Uncertainty and AI Spending Shake U.S. Stock Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures stabilized on Thursday following a sharp selloff, sparked by ambiguity surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Invigorating investor sentiment, Microsoft reported forecast-beating results that calmed concerns over escalating AI spending by major tech firms.

With premarket trading witnessing a nearly 9% surge in Microsoft's shares, the tech giant's current-quarter sales and cloud growth projections exceeded expectations. Tensions remained as other tech stalwarts like Meta Platforms and Qualcomm saw declines due to unfavorable financial reports. The Nasdaq slumped 10% from its early June peak, highlighting unease within AI-linked sectors.

Meanwhile, traders are betting on a 65% probability of a 25-basis point rate hike in September. Additional economic indicators, including GDP data and jobless claims, loom on the horizon, whimsically intertwining investor decisions against a backdrop of mixed Federal Reserve cues.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026