Fed Uncertainty and AI Spending Shake U.S. Stock Markets
U.S. stock index futures flattened after a sharp selloff triggered by Fed policy uncertainty. Microsoft's impressive forecast eased fears about AI spending. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 10%, influenced by poor cash-flow reports from tech giants. Traders braced for potential rate hikes amid conflicting Fed messages and key GDP data poised for release.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stock index futures stabilized on Thursday following a sharp selloff, sparked by ambiguity surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Invigorating investor sentiment, Microsoft reported forecast-beating results that calmed concerns over escalating AI spending by major tech firms.
With premarket trading witnessing a nearly 9% surge in Microsoft's shares, the tech giant's current-quarter sales and cloud growth projections exceeded expectations. Tensions remained as other tech stalwarts like Meta Platforms and Qualcomm saw declines due to unfavorable financial reports. The Nasdaq slumped 10% from its early June peak, highlighting unease within AI-linked sectors.
Meanwhile, traders are betting on a 65% probability of a 25-basis point rate hike in September. Additional economic indicators, including GDP data and jobless claims, loom on the horizon, whimsically intertwining investor decisions against a backdrop of mixed Federal Reserve cues.
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