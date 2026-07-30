Fed Uncertainty and AI Spending Shake U.S. Stock Markets

U.S. stock index futures stabilized on Thursday following a sharp selloff, sparked by ambiguity surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Invigorating investor sentiment, Microsoft reported forecast-beating results that calmed concerns over escalating AI spending by major tech firms.

With premarket trading witnessing a nearly 9% surge in Microsoft's shares, the tech giant's current-quarter sales and cloud growth projections exceeded expectations. Tensions remained as other tech stalwarts like Meta Platforms and Qualcomm saw declines due to unfavorable financial reports. The Nasdaq slumped 10% from its early June peak, highlighting unease within AI-linked sectors.

Meanwhile, traders are betting on a 65% probability of a 25-basis point rate hike in September. Additional economic indicators, including GDP data and jobless claims, loom on the horizon, whimsically intertwining investor decisions against a backdrop of mixed Federal Reserve cues.