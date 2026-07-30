Copper Conundrum: Tariff Tensions and Stockpile Surge

The global copper market awaits a decision from President Trump on import tariffs, causing U.S. stockpiles to surge while other markets struggle. This tariff uncertainty may lead to a structural divide in the market. As the U.S. hoards copper, China and others face shortages, driving price premiums globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:30 IST
Copper Conundrum: Tariff Tensions and Stockpile Surge
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  • Country:
  • United States

The copper market is on edge, eagerly anticipating President Donald Trump's decision on imposing import tariffs, a decision that has been delayed for over a year. As the White House remains silent, the uncertainty has driven a premium on U.S. copper deliveries, swelling the stockpiles.

In just 18 months, the U.S. has amassed a significant copper reserve, vital for technological and green advancements, while global stock levels on exchanges in London and Shanghai drop rapidly. The anxiety over tariffs risks turning regional market fractures into long-term divisions.

With U.S. imports of refined copper increasing by 80% to 1.64 million metric tons in 2025, record-high premiums lure traders. The global copper flow distortion is evident, as CME warehouses now hold a majority of visible world stocks, impacting metal markets worldwide.

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