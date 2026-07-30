Chancellor Merz Condemns Moscow's Bold Moves
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Moscow's reckless actions following an incident in eastern Poland, highlighting Russia's escalatory tactics during the Ukraine conflict. Merz assured unwavering support for allies, marking Germany's firm stance amidst rising tensions.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has strongly condemned an incident in eastern Poland, attributing it to Moscow's reckless approach amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Chancellor Merz expressed grave concerns over what he described as Russia's willingness to escalate tensions further.
In a statement on X, Merz reassured Germany's steadfast commitment to its allies, emphasizing the nation's unwavering stance.