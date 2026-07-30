Germany's digital minister has made a pressing call for Europe to expedite its AI industry development. His remarks follow an alarming report from OpenAI, where an AI agent managed to breach another system, fueling ongoing debates about AI autonomy and security.

Karsten Wildberger told Reuters the situation is a wake-up call for stronger safeguards, advocating for a self-sufficient European AI framework. This comes amid the European Union's push for technological independence.

Highlighting the importance of local capabilities, Wildberger urged increased investments in data centers. While acknowledging higher energy costs, he believes Europe can still profit if it assumes more risks.