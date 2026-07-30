UEFA Boycotts World Cup Over FIFA's Investment Proposal

In a unified stance, UEFA’s member associations have voted unanimously to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions. This decision comes as a direct response to FIFA's controversial plan to sell stakes to external investors in a $20 billion subsidiary aimed at managing global tournaments.

UEFA's bold announcement followed a virtual meeting, showcasing a firm stand against FIFA's intention to offer up to 20% of the subsidiary to private investors. UEFA declared that no national teams under its jurisdiction would participate as long as these proposals remain active, demanding the proposal be entirely dismissed.

Expressing its conviction, UEFA emphasized that the World Cup cannot be treated as an investment opportunity, underscoring its historical and cultural significance. The English FA and other international confederations have voiced support against FIFA’s proposal, highlighting the lack of consultation and potential impact on the sport’s legacy.