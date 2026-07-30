ABC vs. FCC: The Clash Over Broadcast Freedom

The Walt Disney-owned ABC network has come under intense scrutiny as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) threatens to revoke its broadcast licenses in a move seen as alarming by media rights advocates. The broadcaster alleges that the action is part of an intimidation campaign by the Trump administration targeting media content it disapproves of.

ABC noted that the FCC's order for an early license review against eight of its stations is unprecedented and signals a government warning to the media industry. It contends this could lead to a media environment stifled by fear of reprisals, thus impacting the industry's freedom to report news.

In April, FCC Chair Brendan Carr instigated the reviews, a decision considered rare with no early reviews in over 50 years. The action follows Trump's public calls for ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and further highlights tensions between the administration and the network over its editorial independence.