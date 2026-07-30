Dollar's Slide: Intervention Speculations Surge Amidst Market Shifts

The U.S. dollar experienced a significant dip against the Japanese yen on Thursday, leading to increased market speculation about potential intervention from Japan. Traders kept a close eye on developments as they brace for additional yen-supportive actions amid interest rate considerations and inflation concerns.

Recent data revealed that U.S. inflation slowed in June, a day after the Federal Reserve opted to maintain the current interest rates, disappointing those anticipating a hike. This downturn in the U.S. dollar raises expectations of intervention by Japan to address the prolonged weakness of its currency, which has exacerbated the economic impact of high energy import prices.

As the global market grapples with economic uncertainties, including slow U.S. economic growth and inflation pressures related to the ongoing Iran conflict, the euro and the British pound have gained ground. Cryptocurrency markets also saw movement, with bitcoin rising by 2%.