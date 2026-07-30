Zoox Navigates New Frontier as Robotaxis Gain U.S. Approval

In a monumental step for autonomous vehicles, Amazon's Zoox unit has been granted approval by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for limited commercial deployment of its innovative steering-wheel-free robotaxis. This groundbreaking approval allows Zoox to begin charging for rides, marking a first in the industry.

The approval signifies a milestone in efforts to integrate self-driving technology, specifically for vehicles built as robotaxis without traditional human controls. Zoox's bespoke electric vehicles, equipped with inward-facing seats and reaching speeds of up to 75 mph, will first be seen on the streets of Las Vegas. Additional state clearances will allow for a broader market reach.

The approval includes strict reporting conditions for Zoox, requiring incident reports on crashes and operational anomalies. Officials emphasize the vehicles' safety parity with standard models and their readiness to enforce compliance if issues arise. Future federal safety standards for autonomous driving are underway, ensuring the gradual evolution of guidelines to maintain public safety.