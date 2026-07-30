Blanche's Battle: Republican Roadblock for Attorney General Nomination

Todd Blanche, currently acting as the U.S. attorney general, faces significant obstacles in securing a Senate confirmation.

Republican Senator John Cornyn has raised concerns over a contentious $1.8 billion fund associated with former President Donald Trump's allies. This fund is part of a settlement agreement involving Trump's resistance to tax audits, granting unusual protections to him and his associates that ordinary taxpayers would not receive.

Cornyn has cancelled a planned meeting with Blanche due to a lack of assurances addressing his concerns. With Blanche needing unanimous Republican approval to advance his nomination, Cornyn's opposition poses a severe threat to Blanche's confirmation.