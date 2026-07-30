Blanche's Battle: Republican Roadblock for Attorney General Nomination

Todd Blanche's nomination as U.S. attorney general is in jeopardy due to Senator John Cornyn's concerns over a proposed $1.8 billion fund linked to Trump's allies. Cornyn demands written assurances from the Justice Department that address these concerns, as Blanche requires unanimous Republican support to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:00 IST
Blanche's Battle: Republican Roadblock for Attorney General Nomination
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Todd Blanche, currently acting as the U.S. attorney general, faces significant obstacles in securing a Senate confirmation.

Republican Senator John Cornyn has raised concerns over a contentious $1.8 billion fund associated with former President Donald Trump's allies. This fund is part of a settlement agreement involving Trump's resistance to tax audits, granting unusual protections to him and his associates that ordinary taxpayers would not receive.

Cornyn has cancelled a planned meeting with Blanche due to a lack of assurances addressing his concerns. With Blanche needing unanimous Republican approval to advance his nomination, Cornyn's opposition poses a severe threat to Blanche's confirmation.

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