FTSE 100 records biggest monthly rise since February, lifted by earnings and energy
The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3% on Friday but still recorded its biggest monthly gain since February, buoyed by robust earnings and a week of central bank decisions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 dipped from record highs on Friday, but registered weekly and monthly gains as robust earnings buoyed markets through a week of central bank decisions and Middle East hostilities.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down 0.3% at 10,868.05 points, marked its biggest monthly jump since February. The midcap FTSE 250 dipped 0.4% on the day and notched a third week of gains in a row.
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