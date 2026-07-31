FTSE 100 records biggest monthly rise since February, lifted by earnings and energy

London's FTSE 100 dipped from record highs on Friday, but registered weekly and monthly gains as robust earnings buoyed markets through a week of central bank decisions and ‌Middle East hostilities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down 0.3% at 10,868.05 points, marked its biggest monthly jump since February. The midcap FTSE 250 dipped 0.4% on the day and notched a third week of gains in a row.