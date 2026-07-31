FTSE 100 records biggest monthly rise since February, lifted by earnings and energy

The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3% on Friday but still recorded its biggest monthly gain since February, buoyed by robust earnings and a week of central bank decisions.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:52 IST
FTSE 100 records biggest monthly rise since February, lifted by earnings and energy
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  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 dipped from record highs on Friday, but registered weekly and monthly gains as robust earnings buoyed markets through a week of central bank decisions and ‌Middle East hostilities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down 0.3% at 10,868.05 points, marked its biggest monthly jump since February. The midcap FTSE 250 dipped 0.4% on the day and notched a third week of gains in a row.

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