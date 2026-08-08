U.S. Embassy Resumes Avocado Inspections Amid Security Concerns

The United States government, in an effort to alleviate the suspended avocado trade, has announced a partial resumption of its activities in Michoacan, Mexico. Known as a central hub for avocado production, Michoacan had its operations halted earlier due to rising security concerns that prompted the U.S. embassy to act.

Inspections of the produce, necessary for export clearance, will slowly recommence, aiming to restore some economic activities in the region. These inspections are crucial to maintain the supply chain for avocados exported to the U.S., where demand for the fruit remains high.

The decision to partially restart is deemed a balancing act between addressing security threats and ensuring the continuity of a significant trade commodity. The embassy has assured heightened measures will be in place to protect personnel and operations as they navigate these turbulent circumstances.