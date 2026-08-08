Avocado Inspections Resume Amid Security Measures in Michoacan

The U.S. government announced plans to partially restart its activities in Michoacan, Mexico's leading avocado-producing state. This comes after a temporary suspension caused by security concerns in the area.

The U.S. embassy said official inspections would resume on Saturday in certain towns within Michoacan's "avocado belt." This decision follows commitments made by the Mexican government and new security measures put in place.

The embassy will continue to monitor conditions, though no timeline for a complete restart has been provided. This suspension was initially prompted by threats against U.S. interests amid local violence.