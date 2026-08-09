Jharkhand Aspirants Seek Resolution in Ongoing Examination Talks

In the midst of persistent protests against alleged irregularities in public service examinations, the Jharkhand government has initiated a fresh round of talks with the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' delegation this Sunday. The discussions, held at the State Guest House in Ranchi, saw an eight-member delegation of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch engaging with key state ministers, including Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Yadav.

The Reform Manch, representing the aspirants, expressed cautious optimism about the discussions leading to tangible solutions, rather than mere promises. In a post on X, they stated their hopes for the meeting to yield actual outcomes, emphasizing that the 'voice of the students is at the negotiation table' and cautioning against receiving a 'post-dated cheque' as a resolution.

As the protests, triggered by the July 5 release of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination results, continue, students demand immediate action and potential investigation into the alleged discrepancies. Previous meetings have led to governmental efforts to gather feedback, including the introduction of a dedicated Email ID for reform suggestions. However, the call for a CBI probe remains strong among the aspirants.