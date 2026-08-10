Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Global Currency Trends
The U.S. dollar steadied near a two-month low after soft jobs data and ahead of inflation figures that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. A potential rate hike decision hinges on upcoming CPI data. Meanwhile, global currencies like the yen and euro exhibit mixed trends.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. dollar clung to its position near a two-month low on Monday following disappointing jobs figures from last week. Market focus now intensifies on this week's inflation data, which could offer further direction on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decisions.
With the unexpected shedding of jobs in July and downward revisions for prior months, expectations for a potential rate hike have cooled. According to Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING, a strong CPI report could still tilt markets back towards expecting a rate hike.
Investors remain watchful of market fluctuations, as the futures market reduced the likelihood of a September rate move significantly. Meanwhile, the yen experienced a notable drop against the U.S. dollar, while oil prices rose amid ongoing talks affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
ALSO READ
-
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipation
-
Wall Street: Straits, Inflation, and Earnings Influence Market Sentiment
-
Unemployment Trends: A Balancing Act for the Federal Reserve
-
Market Momentum: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Futures Inch Higher Amid Middle East Developments
-
European Markets Hold Steady Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Data Watch