Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Global Currency Trends

The U.S. dollar clung to its position near a two-month low on Monday following disappointing jobs figures from last week. Market focus now intensifies on this week's inflation data, which could offer further direction on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decisions.

With the unexpected shedding of jobs in July and downward revisions for prior months, expectations for a potential rate hike have cooled. According to Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING, a strong CPI report could still tilt markets back towards expecting a rate hike.

Investors remain watchful of market fluctuations, as the futures market reduced the likelihood of a September rate move significantly. Meanwhile, the yen experienced a notable drop against the U.S. dollar, while oil prices rose amid ongoing talks affecting the Strait of Hormuz.