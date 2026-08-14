India's Coal Revolution: A Shift Towards Market-Driven Trading

India is set to witness a significant rise in coal demand, reaching around 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030, according to Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt. Speaking at the Global Commodity Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, Dutt highlighted the nation's transition from scarcity to surplus, necessitating a shift to efficient, market-driven trading mechanisms.

Dutt detailed the strategic shift toward a standardized coal exchange which aims to create a transparent, competitive marketplace for buyers and sellers. This platform is designed to facilitate simultaneous bidding and competitive price discovery, moving away from the existing one-to-many sales model to a more dynamic many-to-many trading system.

The proposed coal exchange, according to the secretary, will broaden access for commercial and captive miners to a larger market. It aims to minimize dependency on single suppliers by allowing consumers to source coal from various domestic producers. Furthermore, the exchange could eventually support a derivative market for better price risk management.