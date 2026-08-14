India's Coal Revolution: A Shift Towards Market-Driven Trading

India projects a coal demand surge to 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030, prompting a shift to efficient, market-driven trading methods. This transition from scarcity to surplus is facilitated by a coal exchange for transparent trading and potential development into a derivatives market, enhancing competition and risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:55 IST
India's Coal Revolution: A Shift Towards Market-Driven Trading
Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is set to witness a significant rise in coal demand, reaching around 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030, according to Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt. Speaking at the Global Commodity Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, Dutt highlighted the nation's transition from scarcity to surplus, necessitating a shift to efficient, market-driven trading mechanisms.

Dutt detailed the strategic shift toward a standardized coal exchange which aims to create a transparent, competitive marketplace for buyers and sellers. This platform is designed to facilitate simultaneous bidding and competitive price discovery, moving away from the existing one-to-many sales model to a more dynamic many-to-many trading system.

The proposed coal exchange, according to the secretary, will broaden access for commercial and captive miners to a larger market. It aims to minimize dependency on single suppliers by allowing consumers to source coal from various domestic producers. Furthermore, the exchange could eventually support a derivative market for better price risk management.

TRENDING

1
European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone Data

European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone...

United States
2
PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

India
3
Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruption

Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruptio...

Italy
4
Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026