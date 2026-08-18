Rishabh Pant Hits Historic 100 Sixes Milestone in Tests
Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian and fourth overall cricketer to hit 100 sixes in Test matches. He achieved this during India's first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Pant reached this milestone faster than any other player, marking a significant achievement in his cricket career.
Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian batsman to achieve 100 sixes in Test cricket. This landmark feat was accomplished during India’s Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, where Pant scored an impressive 66 off 69 balls, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes.
Pant now shares the spotlight with cricketing legends, as only three players—Brendon McCullum (107 sixes), Ben Stokes (138 sixes), and Adam Gilchrist (100 sixes)—have achieved similar feats. Significantly, Pant reached this milestone in only 4,918 balls, surpassing Gilchrist's faster time of 6,578 balls with his remarkable average of a six every 49.2 deliveries.
While Pant's search for a Test century continues, his efforts have been instrumental in India's strong position against Sri Lanka. Despite Sonal Dinusha's notable century for Sri Lanka, India's towering first-innings total of 462 and solid bowling performance, led by Suthar, has placed them in a commanding position with a 294-run lead, as the match progresses in Galle.
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