Tensions Rise as U.S. Decries Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

The U.S. special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq criticized Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur military airbase, labeling them as an 'unnecessary escalation' that hinders regional stability. Ambassador Tom Barrack expressed deep concern and urged all parties to choose dialogue over further military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:30 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Decries Israeli Airstrikes in Syria
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The U.S. special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq has labeled Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in northwestern Syria as an 'unnecessary escalation' that hampers regional stability.

Ambassador Tom Barrack emphasized the United States' deep concerns regarding these attacks in a statement released on X. The statement highlighted Washington's stance that further military actions could destabilize the region.

Barrack urged all parties involved to prioritize diplomatic communication and logical discourse to avoid escalating tensions in the region.

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