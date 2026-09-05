Devastating Strike: Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Steel Plant

In a significant development, a Russian ballistic missile struck Ukraine's Kamet Steel plant in the Dnipro region, causing five fatalities and damaging critical infrastructure. The attack has forced the steel producer Metinvest to halt all operations at the plant, which is a key component of Ukraine's industrial economy.

Metinvest, in a statement, expressed that this incident marks another deliberate attack on a civilian steelmaking facility. The company emphasized that the Kamet Steel plant exclusively produces pig iron and steel for non-military purposes, underscoring the civilian nature of the plant's operations.

The missile strike represents a continuing pattern of assaults on Ukraine's industrial base, which has been under threat amidst ongoing conflict. The destruction of key industrial facilities poses a significant challenge to Ukraine’s economic stability and civilian industry capabilities.