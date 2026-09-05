Devastating Strike: Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Steel Plant

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kamet Steel plant in the eastern Dnipro region has resulted in five casualties and severe damage to infrastructure. The facility, owned by steel producer Metinvest, has halted operations. This incident highlights Russia's targeted assaults on Ukraine's industrial sector, impacting civilian-focused output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:51 IST
Devastating Strike: Russian Missile Hits Ukrainian Steel Plant
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In a significant development, a Russian ballistic missile struck Ukraine's Kamet Steel plant in the Dnipro region, causing five fatalities and damaging critical infrastructure. The attack has forced the steel producer Metinvest to halt all operations at the plant, which is a key component of Ukraine's industrial economy.

Metinvest, in a statement, expressed that this incident marks another deliberate attack on a civilian steelmaking facility. The company emphasized that the Kamet Steel plant exclusively produces pig iron and steel for non-military purposes, underscoring the civilian nature of the plant's operations.

The missile strike represents a continuing pattern of assaults on Ukraine's industrial base, which has been under threat amidst ongoing conflict. The destruction of key industrial facilities poses a significant challenge to Ukraine’s economic stability and civilian industry capabilities.

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