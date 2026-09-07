Uganda's Coffee Exports Face Steep Decline
Uganda's coffee exports saw a significant drop of 15.1% in July compared to the same month the previous year, as reported by the ministry of agriculture. The report did not provide specific reasons for this decline, leaving industry stakeholders concerned and seeking explanations for the downturn.
Uganda's coffee sector is facing challenges, as export numbers fell by 15.1% this July compared to the same month last year.
The ministry of agriculture released a report on Monday detailing the decline, yet failed to specify the factors contributing to this downturn.
This unexpected drop has prompted industry experts to demand answers and potential solutions to counteract the negative trend.